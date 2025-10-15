Wangchuk's detention lawful, he was informed of reasons: Ladakh administration
Activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) after his speeches—especially those mentioning "self-immolation"—were blamed by the Ladakh administration for threatening public order.
This move followed violent protests in Leh on September 24, 2025, where four people lost their lives.
The administration told the Supreme Court that Wangchuk's detention was lawful and he was clearly informed of the reasons before being sent to Jodhpur Central Jail.
Wangchuk's wife moves SC against his detention
Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has challenged his detention in the Supreme Court, arguing it wasn't justified.
The Ladakh administration insists all legal safeguards were followed and denies any mistreatment.
They also say Wangchuk is getting medical care, isn't in solitary confinement, and can meet his family and lawyers. He even got a laptop to prepare his defense for the NSA advisory board.
The Supreme Court will take up the case again on October 15, 2025.