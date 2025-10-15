Wangchuk's detention lawful, he was informed of reasons: Ladakh administration

Wangchuk's wife moves SC against his detention

Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has challenged his detention in the Supreme Court, arguing it wasn't justified.

The Ladakh administration insists all legal safeguards were followed and denies any mistreatment.

They also say Wangchuk is getting medical care, isn't in solitary confinement, and can meet his family and lawyers. He even got a laptop to prepare his defense for the NSA advisory board.

The Supreme Court will take up the case again on October 15, 2025.