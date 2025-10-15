14-year-old boy dies while trying to record video using curtain India Oct 15, 2025

A 14-year-old boy, who often made content for social platforms, was found dead in his northwest Delhi home on Sunday.

Police believe he accidentally hanged himself while recording a video using a curtain as a noose.

He was alone in his room at the time, and his family rushed him to the hospital, but he couldn't be saved.