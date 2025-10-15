Next Article
14-year-old boy dies while trying to record video using curtain
India
A 14-year-old boy, who often made content for social platforms, was found dead in his northwest Delhi home on Sunday.
Police believe he accidentally hanged himself while recording a video using a curtain as a noose.
He was alone in his room at the time, and his family rushed him to the hospital, but he couldn't be saved.
Boy was attempting to hang himself multiple times
Investigators found a silent video on the boy's phone showing him attempting to hang himself multiple times before it tragically went wrong.
There were no signs of foul play or injuries, and the post-mortem was conducted; police suspect accidental hanging based on the investigation.
Police are now analyzing his phone and other digital evidence to fully understand what led to this accident.