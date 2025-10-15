Next Article
Ayodhya Ram temple to get saffron flag in November
India
Ayodhya's Ram temple is set for a big moment this November—a saffron flag will be hoisted on its 161-foot spire during a five-day celebration starting November 21, 2025.
The flag, going up on a 42-foot pole, features symbols like the sun, Om, and the Kovidar tree, as described in the Valmiki Ramayana.
PM, RSS chief may attend event
Prime Minister Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are expected to be chief guests, according to the Trust.
Only residents from eastern Uttar Pradesh can attend in person, but flags will also go up on other temples in the complex.
Special rituals and havans by priests from Ayodhya and Kashi will mark the temple's completion.