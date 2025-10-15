Next Article
Why Delhi's Sham Nath Marg is called 'jinxed' by politicians
India
Delhi's 33 Sham Nath Marg, a colonial-era bungalow largely unoccupied by political figures for over 20 years thanks to its "jinxed" reputation, could soon see life again.
Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj recently checked out the place but hasn't decided if he'll move in.
The house has been tied to political controversies and superstitions ever since it was first given to Delhi's inaugural Chief Minister back in the 1950s.
The jinxed house
This bungalow is almost legendary for its bad luck—past residents faced scandals or left office early, and one even died there.
Leaders have avoided it for decades, but if Indraj moves in now, he might finally break the cycle and put those old myths to rest.