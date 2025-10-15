Why Delhi's Sham Nath Marg is called 'jinxed' by politicians India Oct 15, 2025

Delhi's 33 Sham Nath Marg, a colonial-era bungalow largely unoccupied by political figures for over 20 years thanks to its "jinxed" reputation, could soon see life again.

Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj recently checked out the place but hasn't decided if he'll move in.

The house has been tied to political controversies and superstitions ever since it was first given to Delhi's inaugural Chief Minister back in the 1950s.