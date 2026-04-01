Buddha Purnima 2026 honors Lord Buddha's birth enlightenment and passing India Apr 30, 2026

Buddha Purnima is a big day for Buddhists, marking the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Lord Buddha, all in one.

In 2026, it falls on May 1 (with the full moon starting late on the evening of April 30).

People celebrate with prayers and meditation to honor his teachings.