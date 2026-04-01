Buddha Purnima 2026 honors Lord Buddha's birth enlightenment and passing
India
Buddha Purnima is a big day for Buddhists, marking the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Lord Buddha, all in one.
In 2026, it falls on May 1 (with the full moon starting late on the evening of April 30).
People celebrate with prayers and meditation to honor his teachings.
Temple visits offerings meditation charity vegetarianism
On Buddha Purnima, folks visit temples, offer flowers and incense, read Buddhist texts, meditate together, and do acts of charity.
Many also go vegetarian for the day and try to live simply, embracing Buddha's message of peace and compassion.
The whole vibe is about mindfulness and spreading good energy.