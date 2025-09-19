Burhan Wani was protected by Indian agencies, Yasin Malik claims
Yasin Malik, the jailed Kashmiri separatist leader, has accused security agencies of missing several chances to arrest Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani back in early 2015—even though they reportedly had solid intel on his whereabouts in Pulwama and Tral.
In a recent affidavit (filed August 25), Malik claimed "internal resistance" within the forces slowed things down and suggested there may have been a supervising instruction from Delhi to slow local operations to achieve a deeper strategic goal.
Malik's death penalty hearing on November 10
Malik is currently facing possible death penalty after being convicted for terror funding and conspiracy—he has until September 8, 2025, to reply to the NIA's plea before a hearing on November 10.
In his affidavit, he also talked about working with politicians and intelligence officials to help restore peace in Jammu & Kashmir.
He argues that missed opportunities and slow action against Wani made counterinsurgency much tougher before Wani's death in 2016.