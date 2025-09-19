Burhan Wani was protected by Indian agencies, Yasin Malik claims

Malik's death penalty hearing on November 10

Malik is currently facing possible death penalty after being convicted for terror funding and conspiracy—he has until September 8, 2025, to reply to the NIA's plea before a hearing on November 10.

In his affidavit, he also talked about working with politicians and intelligence officials to help restore peace in Jammu & Kashmir.

He argues that missed opportunities and slow action against Wani made counterinsurgency much tougher before Wani's death in 2016.