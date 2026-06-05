Burn patients at Hamidia Hospital endure months without air conditioning
India
At Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, burn patients have been battling extreme heat for months because the air conditioners in the ICU, operating theater, and wards just don't work.
With temperatures soaring, families are using blocks of ice and fans to keep loved ones comfortable, especially tough for those with major burns who really need a cool environment to heal safely.
AC repairs stalled despite approved funds
Doctors started asking for urgent air conditioner repairs way back in June 2025, but progress has been painfully slow.
By May 2026, 11 units had been down for nearly eight months, even though funds were approved, thanks to red tape and unfinished electrical work.
Experts warn that this isn't just uncomfortable; it's risky.