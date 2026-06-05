Burn patients at Hamidia Hospital endure months without air conditioning India Jun 05, 2026

At Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, burn patients have been battling extreme heat for months because the air conditioners in the ICU, operating theater, and wards just don't work.

With temperatures soaring, families are using blocks of ice and fans to keep loved ones comfortable, especially tough for those with major burns who really need a cool environment to heal safely.