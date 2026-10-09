Bus accident in Moghalla Rajouri leaves 2 dead, 21 injured
India
A bus accident in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, has left two people dead and 21 others hurt. The crash happened in the Moghalla area.
The injured were rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) for treatment. Three of them are reported to be in critical condition.
Jammu and Kashmir road safety concerns
It's part of a worrying pattern; just last week, a bus overturned on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, injuring about 30 people, and another recent tunnel accident left 13 more hurt.
These repeated incidents highlight ongoing road safety issues across the region.