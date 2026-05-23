Bus crash on Amritsar-Pathankot highway kills 2 Jammu students
India
Two young students from Jammu lost their lives early Friday morning when their bus crashed on the Amritsar-Pathankot highway in Punjab.
The driver suddenly hit the brakes, lost control, and the bus overturned near Kaler Khurd village, tossing passengers around and causing a pileup with other vehicles.
Bhagwant Mann pledges ₹2L, free care
Both victims were just 23 and had finished exams at Global Group of Institutes in Amritsar. They were sitting at the back of the bus and got trapped when it flipped over.
Five others were injured and taken to a hospital.
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced ₹200,000 for each grieving family and promised free medical care for those hurt.
Police quickly cleared the road so traffic could get moving again.