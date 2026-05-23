Bus crash on Amritsar-Pathankot highway kills 2 Jammu students

Bhagwant Mann pledges ₹2L, free care

Both victims were just 23 and had finished exams at Global Group of Institutes in Amritsar. They were sitting at the back of the bus and got trapped when it flipped over.

Five others were injured and taken to a hospital.

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced ₹200,000 for each grieving family and promised free medical care for those hurt.

Police quickly cleared the road so traffic could get moving again.