Centre extends CAA cut-off date to December 2024
What's the story
The Union Home Ministry has extended the cut-off date for entry into India under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to December 31, 2024. The CAA, which was passed in December 2019, aims to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who faced religious persecution. According to the CAA, members of these persecuted minorities who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship.
Passport exemption
Who will be exempted from possessing valid passport, visa
The new order by the Home Ministry now reads, "A person belonging to a minority community in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan—Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians compelled to seek shelter in India due to religious persecution or fear of religious persecution and entered the country on or before December 31, 2024 without valid documents....will be exempted from the rule of possessing a valid passport and visa."
Citizenship goals
CAA passed by Parliament in December 2019
The extension of the cut-off date comes after appeals from displaced persons' associations. A refugee body from Bangladesh had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the cut-off date till 2024, citing ongoing religious persecution. The Centre notified the rules for implementing the CAA on March 11 last year, approximately two years and three months after it was passed by Parliament.