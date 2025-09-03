The CAA was passed in December 2019

Centre extends CAA cut-off date to December 2024

By Chanshimla Varah 02:01 pm Sep 03, 202502:01 pm

What's the story

The Union Home Ministry has extended the cut-off date for entry into India under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to December 31, 2024. The CAA, which was passed in December 2019, aims to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who faced religious persecution. According to the CAA, members of these persecuted minorities who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship.