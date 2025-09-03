Indian airports to be penalized for long queues, bag delays

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) has proposed a new plan to improve passenger services at major airports. The proposal links the User Development Fee (UDF) charged to passengers with the quality of service provided by these airports. The draft consultation paper proposes uniform performance benchmarks for all major airports that handle over 35 lakh passengers annually.

Performance standards Proposed benchmarks include waiting times and washroom cleanliness The proposed benchmarks cover waiting times at check-in, security, and immigration counters, washroom cleanliness, baggage delivery speed, and availability of trolleys and wheelchairs. Airports that fail to meet these standards could see their UDF cut. Conversely, those who consistently exceed expectations may earn incentives under this new plan.

Assessment methods AERA suggests independent 3rd-party audits for performance monitoring Currently, performance monitoring is left to airport operators, raising concerns about its effectiveness. To address this, AERA has proposed independent third-party audits that will combine tech-based monitoring with physical checks. Passenger feedback will also play a key role in these assessments through structured surveys recording cleanliness, comfort, and ease of navigation experiences.