Indian airports to be penalized for long queues, bag delays
What's the story
The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) has proposed a new plan to improve passenger services at major airports. The proposal links the User Development Fee (UDF) charged to passengers with the quality of service provided by these airports. The draft consultation paper proposes uniform performance benchmarks for all major airports that handle over 35 lakh passengers annually.
Performance standards
Proposed benchmarks include waiting times and washroom cleanliness
The proposed benchmarks cover waiting times at check-in, security, and immigration counters, washroom cleanliness, baggage delivery speed, and availability of trolleys and wheelchairs. Airports that fail to meet these standards could see their UDF cut. Conversely, those who consistently exceed expectations may earn incentives under this new plan.
Assessment methods
AERA suggests independent 3rd-party audits for performance monitoring
Currently, performance monitoring is left to airport operators, raising concerns about its effectiveness. To address this, AERA has proposed independent third-party audits that will combine tech-based monitoring with physical checks. Passenger feedback will also play a key role in these assessments through structured surveys recording cleanliness, comfort, and ease of navigation experiences.
Framework development
Ministry of Civil Aviation seeks public feedback on proposal
The proposed framework is designed to be "future-ready" with 32 objective criteria and 18 subjective ones for assessment. AERA aims to move toward real-time, fully automated monitoring for greater transparency over time. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked AERA to seek public feedback on this proposal, with stakeholder consultations scheduled for September 9 and written submissions open until September 24.