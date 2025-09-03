Chhattisgarh: Drunk driver mows down people in Ganesh immersion procession

The deceased have been identified as Vipin Prajapati (17), Arvind Kerketta (19), and Khirovati Yadav (32). The seriously injured were immediately referred to Ambikapur Medical College in the neighboring Surguja district, while others were admitted to a local community health center. Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Shashi Mohan Singh confirmed these details and said that over 100 locals were participating in the procession when the accident happened on the Bagicha-Jashpur road.

Legal action

Driver arrested, vehicle seized

The driver of the SUV, Sukhsagar Vaishnav (40), was arrested after the incident. He is currently in police custody and has been booked for his involvement in this tragic accident. The vehicle involved in the crash has also been seized by authorities as part of their investigation into this unfortunate event.