Cabinet gives green light (and ₹11,718cr) for India's next census
India's long-awaited 16th Census is finally happening—budget approved, and set to roll out in April 2026 after COVID delays.
The last time India counted everyone was back in 2011, when the population crossed 1.21 billion.
What's new this time?
This census is going digital and will run in two phases: house listing from April-September 2026, then population counting in February 2027 (with earlier dates for snowy regions).
For the first time since 1931, there'll be a caste count. Plus, it'll track things like internet access, smartphone use, water sources, and more—giving a real snapshot of how young India lives today.
Why does it matter?
These numbers shape everything from jobs to healthcare policies for all 1.4 billion of us.
So yes—it's more than just filling out forms; it's about making sure the country actually sees how people live now.