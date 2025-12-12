Next Article
India brought home nearly 6,000 citizens from conflict zones in 3 years
India
Over the past three years, India has evacuated 5,945 people from Israel, Iran, Syria, and Iraq—through special missions including Operation Ajay and Operation Sindhu.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared these numbers in Parliament last year.
Why it matters
Many of those rescued were students, workers, and professionals caught up in dangerous situations—including the recent Iran-Israel conflict.
The government even arranged land routes when flights weren't possible and supported evacuees with essentials like food and accommodation.
India also brought back the remains of 45 nationals who died in a tragic fire in Kuwait in 2024.
These efforts highlight how the country steps up to help its people abroad during tough times.