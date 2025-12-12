Dismissed UP cop's luxury home sparks questions after ED raids
A fancy house owned by Alok Pratap Singh, a dismissed UP police constable, has caught everyone's attention after Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in Lucknow.
The ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on December 1, following a major bust in February 2024 that exposed a ring trading codeine-based cough syrups—medicines that should only be sold with a prescription.
With a salary of just ₹40,000 a month, people are curious how Singh could afford such an extravagant lifestyle.
What the ED found and why it matters
The ED's crackdown was part of a bigger operation across Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Gujarat, following a major seizure of illegal Phensedyl syrup earlier this year.
At Singh's place, officials took away documents and devices for evidence.
So far, 32 people have been arrested as the investigation uncovers over 80 companies possibly tied to this drug network—showing just how deep the illegal trade of these prescription drugs goes in India.