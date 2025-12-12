Dismissed UP cop's luxury home sparks questions after ED raids

What the ED found and why it matters

The ED's crackdown was part of a bigger operation across Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Gujarat, following a major seizure of illegal Phensedyl syrup earlier this year.

At Singh's place, officials took away documents and devices for evidence.

So far, 32 people have been arrested as the investigation uncovers over 80 companies possibly tied to this drug network—showing just how deep the illegal trade of these prescription drugs goes in India.