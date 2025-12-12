Kashmir shivers as Pulwama hits -5.5°C, coldest this season

Why does it matter?

It's not just locals feeling the chill—tourist hotspots like Pahalgam and Gulmarg are icy too, and Ladakh's Leh dropped to an extreme -7.8°C.

The dry, foggy weather is expected to stick around, with light snow likely in higher regions from December 13-17 and more wintry action as Chillai Kalan kicks in later this month.

Doctors are urging everyone—especially kids and older folks—to stay indoors during the coldest hours to avoid coughs and colds that come with these freezing temps.

So if you're out there, bundle up!