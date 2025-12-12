Mumbai's water cuts: Full lakes, but dry taps for a day

Why does this keep happening?

If you feel like water cuts are becoming routine, you're not wrong. Just last week, parts of Kandivali-Borivali had an 18-hour cut, and 17 wards saw a 15% reduction after pipeline work.

Mumbai uses about 3950 million liters daily but actually needs more—and that demand is only set to rise by 2041.

The city is working on bigger tunnels and even planning a new dam to keep up with the growing thirst.