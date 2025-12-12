Next Article
Mumbai's water cuts: Full lakes, but dry taps for a day
India
Even though Mumbai's lakes are 83% full right now—a bit more than last year—the city is still facing a 24-hour water cut from Friday to Saturday.
The BMC says this is needed to upgrade and connect major pipelines, so neighborhoods like Andheri East, Bandra East, Dharavi, and even the airport will have their supply paused.
Why does this keep happening?
If you feel like water cuts are becoming routine, you're not wrong. Just last week, parts of Kandivali-Borivali had an 18-hour cut, and 17 wards saw a 15% reduction after pipeline work.
Mumbai uses about 3950 million liters daily but actually needs more—and that demand is only set to rise by 2041.
The city is working on bigger tunnels and even planning a new dam to keep up with the growing thirst.