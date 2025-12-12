Major wildfire breaks out in Nagaland's Dzukou Valley

A multi-agency crew—led by Sub-Divisional Officer Imliakum, SDO (Civil), Sechu-Zubza, and made up of police, forest officials, emergency services, and youth volunteers—is now on the ground. Their mission: assess the damage fast, mobilize resources, and keep everyone updated as they try to stop the blaze.

Why does this matter?

Dzukou Valley isn't just scenic—it's a biodiversity hotspot home to rare plants like dwarf bamboo and endangered birds such as Blyth's tragopan.

Past fires here have been devastating; back in 2020, one burned through 200 acres even with help from Air Force helicopters.

This latest fire is another reminder of how fragile these unique wild spaces are.