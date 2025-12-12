Major wildfire breaks out in Nagaland's Dzukou Valley
A wildfire has erupted in the Western Dzukou Valley, Nagaland, after a tourist guide spotted smoke on December 12, 2025, and quickly alerted local authorities.
The district administration jumped into action, with Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem setting up a special team to tackle the fire before it spreads further.
Who's fighting the fire?
A multi-agency crew—led by Sub-Divisional Officer Imliakum, SDO (Civil), Sechu-Zubza, and made up of police, forest officials, emergency services, and youth volunteers—is now on the ground.
Their mission: assess the damage fast, mobilize resources, and keep everyone updated as they try to stop the blaze.
Why does this matter?
Dzukou Valley isn't just scenic—it's a biodiversity hotspot home to rare plants like dwarf bamboo and endangered birds such as Blyth's tragopan.
Past fires here have been devastating; back in 2020, one burned through 200 acres even with help from Air Force helicopters.
This latest fire is another reminder of how fragile these unique wild spaces are.