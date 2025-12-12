UP village head arrested after businessman killed in hit-and-run
In Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, the local village head Manish Yadav has been arrested for allegedly running over and killing Kamla Kant Dubey.
Dubey, whose age is reported as 67 in English sources and 70 in Hindi sources, had recently filed complaints against Yadav for corruption—accusing him of embezzling government funds—and assault.
The incident happened on December 10 as Dubey was heading home after closing his shop.
What happened and where things stand now
CCTV footage shows a car hitting Kant before speeding away. Police traced the car to Yadav's family, leading to his arrest along with a relative.
An FIR for murder and criminal conspiracy has been registered, and two more relatives are still on the run as police continue their investigation based on video evidence, witness accounts, and findings from an official probe.