Karnataka father arrested for hurting son in custody dispute
India
A disturbing case from Uttara Kannada: a father, Vijay Nayak, was taken into custody for questioning after allegedly throwing chili powder in his seven-year-old son's eyes and allegedly burning his hands with a hot object.
Thankfully, the boy's mother quickly got him medical care and police protection.
Charges filed and calls for better child safety
Nayak now faces serious charges under child protection laws.
The incident has sparked public outrage, with local groups demanding stronger safeguards for kids caught in custody battles and more support for families dealing with abuse.
The boy is recovering and safe now.