Delhi is buzzing for Messi's G.O.A.T. tour finale
Lionel Messi landed in New Delhi on December 15, 2025, for the grand finish of his G.O.A.T India Tour at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
After stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, the city is all set for a football celebration like never before.
Football fever takes over the capital
Delhi had gone full football mode—Argentina jerseys everywhere, Messi graffiti on flyovers, and kids practicing tricks in the streets.
Fan clubs were planning early morning queues with dhols and chants.
As one fan from Karol Bagh put it, "Messi coming to Delhi feels unreal. I haven't slept properly for a week."
More than just a match: events and star power
The Delhi event features Messi's scheduled interaction with Minerva Academy kids.
Expect appearances from Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul as part of the tour—and Messi may meet Prime Minister Modi too.
No surprise: tickets sold out fast!