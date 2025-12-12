Delhi is buzzing for Messi's G.O.A.T. tour finale India Dec 12, 2025

Lionel Messi landed in New Delhi on December 15, 2025, for the grand finish of his G.O.A.T India Tour at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

After stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, the city is all set for a football celebration like never before.