Delhi's Najafgarh drain to get a major upgrade (and a new road)

What's in it for you?

The ₹453.95 crore project promises smoother rides from Dwarka to Ring Road and easier access to IGI Airport—plus, it'll make life better for anyone traveling between West Delhi and Gurgaon.

As part of the plan, over 9 million cubic meters of silt will be cleared out using advanced tech, helping prevent floods during monsoon season.

So, better roads and less waterlogging? Sounds like a win for Delhi!