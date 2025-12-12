Delhi's Najafgarh drain to get a major upgrade (and a new road)
Big news for Delhi commuters: the city is building a 57-kilometre service road along both sides of the Najafgarh drain.
Announced by Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, this project aims to finally tackle those frustrating waterlogging and traffic jams in West Delhi.
The new corridor will give you another way to get around besides the Ring Road and Urban Extension Road-II.
What's in it for you?
The ₹453.95 crore project promises smoother rides from Dwarka to Ring Road and easier access to IGI Airport—plus, it'll make life better for anyone traveling between West Delhi and Gurgaon.
As part of the plan, over 9 million cubic meters of silt will be cleared out using advanced tech, helping prevent floods during monsoon season.
So, better roads and less waterlogging? Sounds like a win for Delhi!