Calcutta HC questions Centre's targeting of Bengali-Speakers
The Calcutta High Court has called out the Centre for recent nationwide raids on Bengali speakers, saying people shouldn't be suspected as illegal migrants just because of their language.
During hearings about families deported from Birbhum, the court asked the Centre, West Bengal government, and Delhi Police to explain their actions.
'Detaining someone for language... sends out a wrong message'
The court warned that detaining or deporting someone simply for speaking Bengali "sends out a wrong message" and stressed that only proper authorities—not police—should decide nationality.
With Bengali spoken widely in both India and Bangladesh, this case highlights why fair process matters and could shape how millions are treated in future migration checks.