Next Article
Understanding fuel switches in Air India crash probe
A recent cockpit recording from last month's Air India crash is raising big questions.
It captured the first officer asking the captain why he cut off fuel to both engines just after takeoff—a move that led to a sudden loss of power.
The pilots tried to recover, but sadly, the plane crashed while flying.
Both switches turned to 'CUTOFF'
Fuel switches control how engines get their power and need a clear, deliberate action to be turned off.
On this flight, both were switched to 'CUTOFF' one after another—something experts say doesn't happen by accident.
Investigators are now looking closely at what happened in the cockpit.