Search continues for missing persons in Mandi
After an extended period of searching, officials in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district have ended rescue operations for 27 people still missing after the recent floods—they're now presumed dead.
Only 15 bodies were found despite major efforts from NDRF, SDRF, and Home Guards using drones and sniffer dogs.
The floods and landslides destroyed over a thousand homes, hundreds of shops and cow sheds, and left many families without shelter or livestock.
Disaster has hit local communities hard
This disaster has hit local communities hard—roads are blocked, water supplies damaged, and hundreds are displaced.
Relief work is ongoing with some roads reopened to get aid in.
The government is expected to help rebuild homes and compensate for lost livestock.
For anyone following climate disasters or just wanting to understand how quickly lives can change after extreme weather, this story is a tough but important reminder.