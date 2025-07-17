Next Article
Militant arrested in Manipur, arms seized in separate operation
Security forces in Manipur arrested a teenage member of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Wednesday in Thoubal district, following reports of extortion and recruitment.
The arrest, handled under the Juvenile Justice Act, comes as part of wider efforts to tackle militant threats.
On the same day, teams also recovered seven firearms and two bullet-proof jackets during searches across vulnerable districts.
Manipur has been under President's rule
Manipur has faced ongoing ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023, leading to over 260 deaths.
The unrest pushed the state under President's rule this February after the Chief Minister stepped down and the assembly was suspended.