Militant arrested in Manipur, arms seized in separate operation India Jul 17, 2025

Security forces in Manipur arrested a teenage member of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Wednesday in Thoubal district, following reports of extortion and recruitment.

The arrest, handled under the Juvenile Justice Act, comes as part of wider efforts to tackle militant threats.

On the same day, teams also recovered seven firearms and two bullet-proof jackets during searches across vulnerable districts.