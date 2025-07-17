Next Article
"Atmosphere of fear": Chandra Shekhar Aazad speaks on Kanwar Yatra violence
Rajneesh Gangwar, a teacher from Bareilly, UP, is facing legal action after singing a song that encouraged students to focus on their studies instead of joining the annual Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage.
The video went viral and sparked complaints from local BJP leaders, who accused him of hurting religious sentiments.
Teacher, politician respond
Gangwar explained he just wanted to boost student attendance and keep kids safe during crowded festival times—not offend anyone's beliefs.
Meanwhile, Azad Samaj Party leader Chandra Shekhar Aazad backed Gangwar, pointing out India's duty to promote scientific thinking and questioning why peaceful calls for education get more backlash than reports of violence during the Yatra.