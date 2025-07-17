"Atmosphere of fear": Chandra Shekhar Aazad speaks on Kanwar Yatra violence India Jul 17, 2025

Rajneesh Gangwar, a teacher from Bareilly, UP, is facing legal action after singing a song that encouraged students to focus on their studies instead of joining the annual Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage.

The video went viral and sparked complaints from local BJP leaders, who accused him of hurting religious sentiments.