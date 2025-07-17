Next Article
Maharashtra government to amend school fee regulation law
Maharashtra is set to change its law after parents raised concerns about private schools hiking fees way beyond the allowed 15% every two years.
Right now, at least 25% of parents have to join together just to file a complaint—something that's stopped a lot of cases from even being heard.
Current law and proposed changes
With over 16,000 self-financed private schools in the state (many in Mumbai), unchecked fee hikes hit millions of families hard.
The new amendments will let any parent complain individually and bring in stricter rules for extra charges like development fees.
Lawmakers also want at least half of all parents to agree before any school can raise fees, plus more transparency overall—so education doesn't just become another business move.