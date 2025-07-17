Next Article
UIDAI advisory warns of child Aadhaar deactivation
UIDAI wants parents to update their kids' Aadhaar biometrics between the ages of five and seven, or their cards could get deactivated.
The update means giving fresh fingerprints, iris scans, and a photo. It's free if done between ages five and seven, but costs ₹100 after that.
This step keeps the Aadhaar valid and ready for anything you might need it for.
UIDAI is sending SMS reminders to parents
To make things easier, UIDAI is sending SMS reminders to the phone numbers linked with children's Aadhaar cards.
Parents are encouraged to get this done soon so their child's Aadhaar stays active and works smoothly for ID checks in the future.