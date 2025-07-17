UIDAI advisory warns of child Aadhaar deactivation India Jul 17, 2025

UIDAI wants parents to update their kids' Aadhaar biometrics between the ages of five and seven, or their cards could get deactivated.

The update means giving fresh fingerprints, iris scans, and a photo. It's free if done between ages five and seven, but costs ₹100 after that.

This step keeps the Aadhaar valid and ready for anything you might need it for.