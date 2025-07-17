IIT-B intruder Bilal Teli granted bail amid controversy
A 22-year-old, Bilal Ahmed Teli, managed to live at IIT Bombay for almost three weeks this summer by pretending to be a Ph.D. student.
He originally came for a day-long study program but ended up sneaking into lectures on AI and robotics, using fake email IDs and multiple phones to blend in.
How the man was caught
Teli's cover was blown after staff noticed him in an admin office on June 4 and again at a lecture on June 17.
Security detained him, and police later found he'd used 21 different emails during his stay.
He was arrested on June 24 but got bail because of delays in the case.
Investigators say he seemed more interested in learning than causing harm, but Mumbai's Crime Intelligence Unit is still digging into possible security risks linked to his actions.