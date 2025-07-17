IIT-B intruder Bilal Teli granted bail amid controversy

How the man was caught

Teli's cover was blown after staff noticed him in an admin office on June 4 and again at a lecture on June 17.

Security detained him, and police later found he'd used 21 different emails during his stay.

He was arrested on June 24 but got bail because of delays in the case.

Investigators say he seemed more interested in learning than causing harm, but Mumbai's Crime Intelligence Unit is still digging into possible security risks linked to his actions.