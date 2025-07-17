Rising suicides among security personnel in Chhattisgarh
Since 2019, 177 security personnel serving in Chhattisgarh—across CRPF, BSF, paramilitary forces, and state police—have died by suicide while posted for anti-Naxal duties.
Investigations point to family stress, personal struggles, health issues, and addiction as the main reasons behind these tragedies.
Government's ongoing efforts to support mental health
During the same period, 18 personnel were also involved in murder cases—including incidents where colleagues turned on each other.
To address these serious challenges, the government has rolled out counseling with psychiatrists, group therapy sessions, yoga classes, cultural activities, and even a 13-month salary scheme.
Weekly grievance hearings and motivational sessions are now part of ongoing efforts to support mental health and well-being among those on the front lines.