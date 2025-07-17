Rising suicides among security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Government's ongoing efforts to support mental health

During the same period, 18 personnel were also involved in murder cases—including incidents where colleagues turned on each other.

To address these serious challenges, the government has rolled out counseling with psychiatrists, group therapy sessions, yoga classes, cultural activities, and even a 13-month salary scheme.

Weekly grievance hearings and motivational sessions are now part of ongoing efforts to support mental health and well-being among those on the front lines.