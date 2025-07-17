Next Article
Tragic electrocution incident claims 3 minors in Patran
Three sisters, just 3, 5, and 7 years old, lost their lives after being electrocuted in their one-room house in Patran town, Punjab.
Their father, Muhammad Farkhuddin—a migrant worker from Bihar—had moved the family for work.
The accident happened while the girls were alone at home.
How the accident happened
A loose wire from a pedestal fan touched the metal bed where the sisters were sitting, causing a fatal electric shock.
Their father found them when he returned from work.
Police have called it an accidental death after inspecting the scene. Officers visited the house and sent the children's bodies for postmortem to confirm what happened.
No signs of foul play have been found so far.