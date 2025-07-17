Next Article
Maharashtra govt eases Mumbai local rush
To help with the daily chaos on Mumbai's local trains, the Maharashtra government will soon let employees start work 30 minutes later than usual—though they'll need to stay later too.
This change comes after Central Railway asked over 800 offices to stagger their timings and help spread out peak-hour crowds.
Why the change is being made
Mumbai's local trains are packed—over 3.5 million people squeeze into them every day, and overcrowding has led to hundreds of tragic accidents this year alone.
By shifting work hours for government staff (and maybe private offices in the future), the hope is to make commutes safer and less stressful.
Officials also want commuters to try alternatives like the Metro or ferries, so everyone gets a bit more breathing room.