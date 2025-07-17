Next Article
Tragic accident in Drass claims 2 lives
An early morning crash on Ladakh's Drass Highway took the lives of two laborers and left 14 others hurt on Wednesday.
The vehicle, packed with 17 people—mostly non-local workers and government staff—flipped over near Gumri while heading from Kargil to Srinagar.
The local driver was unharmed.
Case filed against driver for negligence
The victims were identified as Manik Tudu from Jharkhand and Bhawani Joshi from Uttarakhand.
Four of the injured are in critical condition at Kargil district hospital; others were treated nearby in Drass.
Police have filed a case against the driver for negligence, especially since it was foggy at the time.
Officials are now looking into whether bad weather or careless driving caused this tragic accident.