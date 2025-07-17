Tragic accident in Drass claims 2 lives

Case filed against driver for negligence

The victims were identified as Manik Tudu from Jharkhand and Bhawani Joshi from Uttarakhand.

Four of the injured are in critical condition at Kargil district hospital; others were treated nearby in Drass.

Police have filed a case against the driver for negligence, especially since it was foggy at the time.

Officials are now looking into whether bad weather or careless driving caused this tragic accident.