Amarnath Yatra halted in Jammu amid rain predictions

Over 2.35 lakh devotees visited shrine this year

Despite the pause, this year's yatra has already seen more than 2.35 lakh pilgrims visit the famous 3,880-meter-high shrine since July 3.

The journey was officially flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on July 2, with over one lakh pilgrims leaving from Jammu base camp alone.

Online registration crossed four lakh devotees this year—just a bit less than last year's five lakh.

The pilgrimage is set to end on August 9 and is known for its challenging route and spiritual vibe.