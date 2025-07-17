Amarnath Yatra halted in Jammu amid rain predictions
The Amarnath Yatra from Jammu has been put on hold as of July 17, 2025, after a heavy rain alert in Jammu and Kashmir.
This comes right after a tragic landslide on the Baltal route that left one pilgrim dead and three injured.
For now, no new groups will be allowed to head out from Jammu to the shrine's base camps.
Over 2.35 lakh devotees visited shrine this year
Despite the pause, this year's yatra has already seen more than 2.35 lakh pilgrims visit the famous 3,880-meter-high shrine since July 3.
The journey was officially flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on July 2, with over one lakh pilgrims leaving from Jammu base camp alone.
Online registration crossed four lakh devotees this year—just a bit less than last year's five lakh.
The pilgrimage is set to end on August 9 and is known for its challenging route and spiritual vibe.