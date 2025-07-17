Telangana's disturbing trend: Toddlers addicted to spiked toddy
In Telangana, a worrying number of young children—even toddlers—are getting addicted to toddy, a local drink that's often secretly mixed with sedatives like alprazolam.
Many families in rural areas give it to their kids thinking it's harmless, not realizing the real risks.
Since the pandemic, doctors like Dr. Srinivas SRRY have seen more cases each month, with some kids ending up in the hospital.
Little awareness about dangers of toddy
Because toddy is seen as part of daily life in many villages, most parents don't know how dangerous it can be when adulterated.
Kids who regularly drink it can develop serious withdrawal symptoms—like seizures and sleeplessness—and face long-term health issues by age seven or eight.
The big problem? There's very little awareness about these dangers, making education and intervention urgently needed in these communities.