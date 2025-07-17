Patna Mayor's son accused of assault, now absconding
Shishir Kumar, son of Patna Mayor Sita Sahu, has been charged with assaulting opposition councilors during a heated PMC meeting on July 11.
Shishir reportedly showed up with bouncers and got into a physical fight after arguments broke out over controversial agendas.
He's now on the run as police search for him.
Police have filed cases against Shishir for assault and obstructing government work, based on a complaint from councilor Jeet Kumar.
The PMC has banned him from future meetings and asked the District Magistrate to help enforce it.
On July 13, police tried to arrest him at his mother's home but were stopped by her supporters.
Shishir is also facing other criminal charges and claims he's linked to the BJP, though he denies all allegations in a video.
The incident has sparked outrage and put the spotlight back on public officials' conduct in Patna.