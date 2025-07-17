IndiGo flight declares 'PAN-PAN' before emergency landing
On July 16, 2025, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa had an engine problem mid-air, and the pilot made a "PAN-PAN" call.
The plane was safely diverted to Mumbai, showing how these calls help crews get quick support for urgent—but not life-threatening—issues.
What does 'PAN-PAN' mean?
"PAN-PAN" (from the French word "panne" for breakdown) is repeated three times over radio when something serious happens on board, but there's no immediate danger.
It tells air traffic control, "We need help fast, but it's not an emergency—yet."
This gives pilots time and priority without causing panic.
When to use 'Mayday'
A "Mayday" means a true emergency—think life or aircraft at risk—and triggers full rescue mode.
In contrast, PAN-PAN just bumps you up the ATC queue so you get attention without disrupting everything else.
It's all about matching the right response to what's actually happening in the air.