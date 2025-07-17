Next Article
India aims to expedite arms-buying process
India's Ministry of Defense just cut the time it takes to buy new military gear by 69 weeks.
The aim is for big defense purchases to wrap up in about two years instead of dragging on for seven or eight.
This move follows a major review of how the country buys its weapons and tech.
Reforms boost job opportunities and tech growth at home
Long waits for new equipment have slowed down India's military upgrades and left troops using outdated tech.
By speeding things up and making bidding more competitive, these changes mean faster access to modern gear—think advanced fighter jets and homegrown innovations under Make-in-India.
The reforms also open doors for private companies and startups, helping India become more self-reliant in defense while boosting job opportunities and tech growth at home.