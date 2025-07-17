Next Article
Delhi Police attacked by villagers, fraud accused escapes
A Delhi Police team went to Madhavgarh village in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, to arrest Subodh Kumar (50) for corporate fraud.
After officers detained him with help from local police, a group of villagers—including Kumar's relatives—allegedly attacked the team and managed to free him.
Thankfully, no officers were hurt, but the situation quickly turned chaotic.
Police have filed cases against Kumar and 12 others for rioting and helping a fugitive escape.
By the time backup arrived, both Kumar and his helpers had vanished from the area.
Delhi and UP police are now working together to track them down, promising quick action based on complaints from officers at the scene.