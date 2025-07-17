Chennai weather alert: Heavy rain to hit today

Waterlogged spots on roads

If you're heading out, watch for waterlogged spots on roads like GST Road near Chromepet, Velachery Main Road, Mount Road, T Nagar, Perambur, and Pulianthope—traffic might slow down in these areas.

Even some interior neighborhoods like Madipakkam or Kolathur could see puddles.

Plus, with more rain (and heat) expected across Tamil Nadu this week—even when it pours—it'll still feel hot and muggy.

So plan your commute accordingly!