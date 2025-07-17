Next Article
Chennai weather alert: Heavy rain to hit today
Heads up, Chennai—IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city and nearby districts like Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Vellore today.
Expect mostly cloudy skies, a toasty high of 35 to 36°C, and sticky humidity.
While the chance of rain is not specified, scattered showers and thunderstorms could still pop up.
Waterlogged spots on roads
If you're heading out, watch for waterlogged spots on roads like GST Road near Chromepet, Velachery Main Road, Mount Road, T Nagar, Perambur, and Pulianthope—traffic might slow down in these areas.
Even some interior neighborhoods like Madipakkam or Kolathur could see puddles.
Plus, with more rain (and heat) expected across Tamil Nadu this week—even when it pours—it'll still feel hot and muggy.
So plan your commute accordingly!