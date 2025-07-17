Free AI training for rural entrepreneurs announced
India is rolling out free AI training for 5.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) who run Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the country.
This move, part of the ₹10,371 crore IndiaAI Mission approved in March of the previous year, aims to upskill people working on the frontlines of rural digital services.
Why this initiative matters
CSCs are a lifeline for many villages—offering everything from government forms to banking help.
By teaching VLEs how to use AI and data tools, the government hopes these local entrepreneurs can deliver faster, smarter services and even spark new business ideas in their communities.
How VLEs can benefit from the training
With better tech skills, VLEs can automate routine tasks and solve local problems more efficiently.
The plan taps into India's growing AI infrastructure—over 34,000 GPUs strong—to make sure even remote areas aren't left behind as digital opportunities grow.