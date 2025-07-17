Delhi fire triggers workplace safety concerns
A fire broke out on July 15 in a four-story building in Shahdara, Delhi, after overcharged batteries exploded inside an unregistered battery assembly unit.
With no fire exits or safety equipment, about 10 workers were trapped.
Two young workers—Tanveer (28) and Nusrat (22)—didn't make it out.
Faizal and Asif (18) are in critical condition in the hospital.
Firefighters managed to save six people, but narrow lanes slowed them down.
The building also had a stitching unit and cramped living spaces for workers.
Authorities are now investigating the cause of the blaze and looking into illegal operations at the site.
Families say the victims were just trying to support their loved ones, highlighting ongoing worries about unsafe factory setups in residential areas.