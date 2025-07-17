Next Article
Kashmir backs Indus Waters Treaty suspension amid heatwave
India's suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty this year has locals in Kashmir hoping for fairer water access.
The old deal gave Pakistan most of the region's river water, with an 80:20 ratio, leaving Kashmiri farmers like Riyaz Ahmed Bhatt struggling with shortages—especially as climate change makes things tougher.
People hope for better irrigation, smarter energy use
With crops suffering from erratic weather and not enough water, many here feel it's time to put local needs first.
Even though Kashmir generates a lot of hydropower, most of it gets sold outside while residents still have to buy electricity.
People like Tanveer Hussain hope this move means better irrigation, smarter energy use, and more investment at home—maybe even a more sustainable future for the region.