Rising flood threat from Varanasi to Ballia
Flooding from the Ganga River is hitting Varanasi hard, with water rising fast—about 10mm every hour.
Famous places like Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, and Maa Sheetla Temple are now underwater.
Flood outposts have been set up, and water is even flowing back into low-lying neighborhoods along the Varuna River.
To help people affected by the floods, officials have opened 46 relief camps across the area.
Ganga Aarti to be held symbolically
In Ballia, the river has crossed danger levels, impacting spots like Mahavir Ghat and Gayatri Colony.
District magistrate Satyendra Kumar has emphasized keeping things clean and making sure everyone gets help they need.
Meanwhile, alerts are out in Mirzapur and Chandauli too.
In Varanasi, the iconic Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat will continue—but just symbolically for now to keep everyone safe.