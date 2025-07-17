Rising flood threat from Varanasi to Ballia

Ganga Aarti to be held symbolically

In Ballia, the river has crossed danger levels, impacting spots like Mahavir Ghat and Gayatri Colony.

District magistrate Satyendra Kumar has emphasized keeping things clean and making sure everyone gets help they need.

Meanwhile, alerts are out in Mirzapur and Chandauli too.

In Varanasi, the iconic Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat will continue—but just symbolically for now to keep everyone safe.