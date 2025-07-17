Next Article
Balasore self-immolation case: Student's heroic attempt
A 19-year-old student in Balasore, Odisha, was badly burned after stepping in to help a senior who set herself on fire following allegations of sexual harassment against a faculty member.
The incident happened on July 12, and the student is now being treated for 15% burns at SCB Medical College in Cuttack.
Student being treated for 15% burns
After initial treatment locally, the student was shifted to Cuttack for better care.
His father—who runs a small shop—shared his hope that the government will help with medical expenses.
Odisha's Chief Minister and Health Minister have both promised that the student will get all possible support during his recovery.