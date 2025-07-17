Next Article
Hoax bomb threats plague Delhi schools
Since April, more than 400 schools in Delhi have gotten scary—but fake—bomb threat emails.
The messages, traced to a Moscow-linked address tied to the Islamic State, warned that "many explosive devices" were hidden in schools.
Thankfully, all threats so far have turned out to be false alarms.
Real senders hard to trace
Delhi Police and Interpol are on the case, but tracking down the real senders isn't easy since they're hiding behind VPNs.
A few pranksters—including a student just trying to dodge exams—have been caught when they skipped digital precautions.
Still, most cases remain unsolved because of encrypted connections and strict foreign data rules.