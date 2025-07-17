Bombay High Court prioritizes animal welfare over religious customs
The Bombay High Court has ruled that Mahadevi, a captive elephant kept for religious processions in Kolhapur, must be moved to a sanctuary instead of staying with the Jain math.
The judges put Mahadevi's health and happiness first, saying her foot rot, ulcers, and stress from captivity couldn't be ignored.
Court says animal welfare laws come before customs
Even though the temple argued this was their religious right, the court made it clear: animal welfare laws come before customs.
They called keeping Mahadevi in these conditions "callous and brutal," and pointed out that animals deserve protection too.
Mahadevi will be moved to a sanctuary in Gujarat
Mahadevi will be relocated within two weeks to an elephant sanctuary in Gujarat.
There she'll get proper care, a more natural environment, and hopefully some much-needed peace with other elephants.