Bihar government establishes cell for contract killers
After the murder of businessman and former BJP associate Gopal Khemka in Patna on July 4, 2025, Bihar Police's Special Task Force (STF) has set up a dedicated cell to track contract killers.
This new unit is building a detailed database with names, photos, addresses, and physical details of known "Supari" criminals.
The goal: keep tabs on these individuals even after they're out of jail and stop them from slipping back into crime.
Bihar Police's action plan post Khemka murder
Police have already arrested shooter Umesh Yadav and alleged mastermind Ashok Sao, who reportedly paid ₹4 lakh for the hit.
A police officer was suspended for responding late to the incident.
To speed up justice in such serious cases, Bihar Police wants to set up Fast Track Courts—something they say has worked well before.
They're also pushing for a new division focused on tackling drugs, since rising youth crime is often linked to narcotics.