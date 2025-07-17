Bihar government establishes cell for contract killers

Bihar Police's action plan post Khemka murder

Police have already arrested shooter Umesh Yadav and alleged mastermind Ashok Sao, who reportedly paid ₹4 lakh for the hit.

A police officer was suspended for responding late to the incident.

To speed up justice in such serious cases, Bihar Police wants to set up Fast Track Courts—something they say has worked well before.

They're also pushing for a new division focused on tackling drugs, since rising youth crime is often linked to narcotics.