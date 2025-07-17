Tech snag investigated in Air India crash
Air India Flight AI-171 crashed just seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, resulting in 260 deaths, with one survivor.
Early findings point to a possible "system failure"—specifically, a sudden switch in the fuel controls that cut off the engines and left the pilots with no time to react.
Key stabilizer sensor showed problems hours before the flight
Hours before the flight, a key stabilizer sensor had already shown problems—a big deal since it helps keep the plane steady.
Previous flights also reported electrical glitches and false fuel alerts.
Cockpit recordings revealed that during those final moments, even the pilots seemed confused about why fuel was suddenly cut off.
Now investigators are digging into whether faulty sensors or buggy software sent wrong commands that led to disaster.